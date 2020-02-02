Today’s episode features the Gainesville Bureau of Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities serves Alachua, Bradford, Dixie Gilchrist and Levy Counties with emergency financial assistance for rent, mortgages, utilities and prescriptions. They coordinate the Weekend Hunger Backpack Program and feed almost 2,000 people a month through their food pantry and Rural Mobile Outreach food distribution program. Out of every dollar donated 87 cents goes to client services and 93 percent of their clients are not Catholic.

Director of Development Laurie Porter and Regional Director John Barli share their experiences and talk about the upcoming Spirit of Charity Gala on March 28 in the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom on the University of Florida campus.

Gainesville Office

1701 NE 9th Street

Gainesville, Fl 32609

352-372-0294

Online: https://catholiccharitiesgainesville.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatholicCharitiesGainesville/