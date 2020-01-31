 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / Howard’s End on MASTERPIECE Marathon – Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.
MASTERPIECE “Howards End” Episode Three Sunday, January 26, 2020; 8:00 - 9:00pm ET Margaret receives an unexpected offer from Henry. Helen is incensed by the unfair fate of the Basts. The three families collide at a wedding, and Henry’s past is revealed. Shown from left to right: Henry Wilcox (Matthew MacFadyen) and Margaret Schlegel (Hayley Atwell) For editorial use only.

Howard’s End on MASTERPIECE Marathon – Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.

By

January 31, 2020 TV

Follow two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world in this fresh take on E.M. Forster’s masterpiece.

Check Also

NOVA: Polar Extremes – Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Join renowned paleontologist and host Kirk Johnson on an epic adventure through time at the …

© 2020 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties