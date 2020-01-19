Census 2020

Today’s episode features the 2020 Census. Mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, the count will include the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire — online, by phone, or by mail. The census provides critical data that for many entities, helps determine federal funding for local hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources, as well as the number of legislators each state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Armon Lowery, North Florida Partnership Specialist, shares information on how the Census will be conducted and the importance of making sure every man, woman and child is counted only once.

For more information: http://www.2020census.gov

Census employment opportunities at: http://www.2020census.gov/jobs