Finding Your Roots: This Land is My Land – Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Finding Your Roots, Season 6 Caption: Entertainer Queen Latifah while taping Finding Your Roots. Photo Credit: Courtesy of McGee Media/Ark Media. For editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program for a period of three years from the program's original broadcast date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved.

Finding Your Roots: This Land is My Land – Tuesday at 8 p.m.

By

January 10, 2020 TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals the unexpected family trees of entertainer Queen Latifah and actor Jeffrey Wright, redefining their sense of the black experience — and challenging preconceptions about America’s past.

