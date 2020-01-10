Finding Your Roots, Season 6
Caption: Entertainer Queen Latifah while taping Finding Your Roots.
Finding Your Roots: This Land is My Land – Tuesday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
January 10, 2020 TV
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals the unexpected family trees of entertainer Queen Latifah and actor Jeffrey Wright, redefining their sense of the black experience — and challenging preconceptions about America’s past.
