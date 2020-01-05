Today’s episode features Gainesville Black Professionals. The non-profit organization is the largest network of Black professionals and business owners in Alachua County. They offer networking events for like-minded individuals to share ideas, resources and opportunities. The organization has a podcast called “Hello Gainesville” as well as Synergy, a magazine dedicated to connecting consumers, community leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and business owners.

Ambassadors Jason Hurst and Sheena Lewis speak about the Gainesville Black Professionals Leadership Conference and Business Expo at Santa Fe College on January 11. The event features a panel of distinguished speakers and information on businesses and opportunities.

More information available at http://www.gbpinc.org/