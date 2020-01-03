Endeavor, Season 6: Pylon – Thursday at 10 p.m.

Endeavour, Season 6
on MASTERPIECE
Sundays, June 16 - July 7, 2019 on PBS
“Pylon”
Sunday, June 16, 2019; 9-10:30pm ET
The murder of a schoolgirl brings Endeavour back to Oxford. When he refuses to accept that the main suspect is guilty, Endeavour must uncover the truth and rescue a victim before it’s too late.
Pictured from left to right: ROGER ALLAM as DI Fred Thursday and SHAUN EVANS as Endeavour
For editorial use only.
Courtesy of Jonathan Ford and Mammoth for ITV and MASTERPIECE
By Sue Wagner
January 3, 2020 TV
2020-01-03
