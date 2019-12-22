 
Humane Society of North Central Florida

By

December 22, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the Humane Society of North Central Florida located in Gainesville. The organization is the community’s leading resource for pets and pet owners. Their mission is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy and treatable pets in North Central Florida. Formerly the Alachua County Humane Society, Gainesville Pet Rescue and Helping Hands Pet Rescue, the three organizations joined forces in 2018 to streamline services for pets and the people who love them.

Director of Development Margot DeConna talks about Humane Society of North Central Florida’s commitment of ensuring every healthy or treatable companion animal in our region finds a loving, adoptive home.

