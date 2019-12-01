Altrusa House of Gainesville

Today’s episode features the Altrusa House in Gainesville. Altrusa House is a place where people with health problems can come to make new friends and remain active. It offers a place where family member’s health conditions can be monitored and cared for during the workday. The house founded by Altrusa International of Gainesville and run by Easter Seals Florida is a welcome and affordable alternative to nursing home care.

Dr. Justine Vaughn and Barbara Scott share their experiences as the founders of Altrusa House Gaineville. They describe the fundraising journey, the community partnerships and the staff and volunteers that make this venture a success.

For more information: http://altrusahouse.com/

2002 NW 36 Avenue, Gainesville

(352) 377-7708

altrusa.calendar@gmail.com

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m to 5:30 p.m.