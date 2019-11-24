 
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank

November 24, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features Bread of the Mighty Food Bank in Gainesville. Celebrating 32 years of serving Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette and Levy Counties, the food bank collects, sorts, stores and distributes donated food and basic essentials to more than 190 non-profit agency partners and other organizations who then distribute the food in their communities to directly feed the hungry.

CEO and President Marcia Conwell and Director of Communications and Development Karen Woolfstead share the need for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank donations and volunteers, not just during the holidays, but every day of the year

For more information:

Website: https://www.breadofthemighty.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/breadofthemighty/

325 NW 10th Avenue in Gainesville
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(352) 336-0839

 

