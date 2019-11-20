Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing
Presented by The Punlic Theater, Delacorte, Central Park, New York, NY
June 23, 2019
Written by William Shakespeare, Directed by Kenny Leon
FEATURING
Jamar Brathwaite (Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman (Benedick), Chuck Cooper (Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik Laray Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath (Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith (Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer)
GREAT PERFORMANCES: Much Ado About Nothing – Friday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
November 20, 2019 TV
2019-11-20
Recorded live at The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park, this modern interpretation of Shakespeare’s romantic classic with an all-black cast features Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman.
Check Also
Journey from Kansas to New York City with the diffident chaperone to uninhibited dancer Louise …