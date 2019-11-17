 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / Podcast / St. Francis Pet Care

St. Francis Pet Care

By

November 17, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features St. Francis Pet Care in Gainesville. Each Tuesday morning, St. Francis Pet Care, an all-volunteer organization, provides free pet care by experienced local veterinarians to homeless and low income residents in Alachua County. Two of the three co-founders of St. Francis Pet Care, Gainesville veterinarian Dale Kaplan-Stein and community animal advocate Chris Machen, discuss the origin of the clinic, their tireless efforts to secure a new building, and the special bond that owners and their pets share. Through a generous grant from PetSmart Charities and donations from businesses, organizations and individuals in the community they were able to build a new, first of its kind in the U.S., professional building for the weekly clinic.

For more information: https://www.stfrancispetcare.org/

Address:
104 SE 4th Place, Gainesville, FL

Phone
(352) 372-4959

*Originally broadcast on May 5, 2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Check Also

University of Florida Campaign for Charities

Today’s episode features the University of Florida Campaign for Charities, the annual employee giving campaign. …

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties