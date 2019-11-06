The Durrells in Corfu
Episode One
Sunday, October 16th at 8pm ET
Louisa Durrell and her four headstrong children, ages 11 to 21, arrive penniless on the
bucolic Greek island of Corfu in 1935. They soon fall in with the locals and a
menagerie of animals.
CALLUM WOODHOUSE as Leslie,MILO PARKER as Gerry,DAISY WATERSTONE as Margo, KEELEY HAWES as Louisa and JOSH O'CONNOR as Larry(THE DURRELLS).
The Durrells in Corfu, Season 4 Finale – Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
November 6, 2019 TV
2019-11-06
The people on the island realize that they can no longer ignore the rumblings of war; Louisa and Spiros appear to have found their happy ending.
