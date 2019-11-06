The Durrells in Corfu MASTERPIECE on PBS Episode One Sunday, October 16th at 8pm ET Louisa Durrell and her four headstrong children, ages 11 to 21, arrive penniless on the bucolic Greek island of Corfu in 1935. They soon fall in with the locals and a menagerie of animals. Shown: CALLUM WOODHOUSE as Leslie,MILO PARKER as Gerry,DAISY WATERSTONE as Margo, KEELEY HAWES as Louisa and JOSH O'CONNOR as Larry(THE DURRELLS). Courtesy of Sid Gentle Films 2016 & MASTERPIECE For editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program for a period of three years from the program's original broadcast date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved.

The Durrells in Corfu, Season 4 Finale – Sunday at 6:30 p.m. By The people on the island realize that they can no longer ignore the rumblings of war; Louisa and Spiros appear to have found their happy ending.

