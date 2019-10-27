 
Starry Night – Florida Museum of Natural History

October 27, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Starry Night event on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. James Albury, director of the Kika Silva Pla Planetarium at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, will be one of the speakers at the family friendly event. Support for Starry Night is made possible part by the UF Astronomy Department, Alachua Astronomy Club and the Santa Fe College Astronomy program and Planetarium.

James Albury, who is also the co-host of PBS’ Stargazer provides an overview of what to expect at Starry Night as well as information on the public planetarium shows at Santa Fe College shows.

For more information on Starry Night: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/starry-night/

For more information on the Kika Silva Pla Planetarium: http://www.sfcollege.edu/planetarium

For more information on PBS Stargazers: http://www.stargazersonline.org

James Albury

