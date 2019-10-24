Poldark, Season 5, Episode 5 – Sunday at 9 p.m.

MASTERPIECE Poldark, The Final Season Sundays, September 29 - November 17th at 9pm ET Episode Five Sunday, October 27, 2019; 9-10pm ET on PBS Ross returns to London with the Despards and Enyses in the hope of securing Ned and Kitty’s return to Honduras. Morwenna tackles the grief of being parted from her son, and Drake goes to extreme lengths to ease her suffering. Meanwhile, Geoffrey Charles makes plain his intent to marry Cecily, landing them both in trouble. Ross must take a stand against him but Ned’s headstrong nature works against them both. As George conspires once again against his old enemy, his allies enact a plan to destroy their opposition for good. Shown: Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Courtesy of Mammoth Screen

