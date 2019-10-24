Poldark, Season 5, Episode 5 – Sunday at 9 p.m.

MASTERPIECE
Poldark, The Final Season
Sundays, September 29 - November 17th at 9pm ET
Episode Five
Sunday, October 27, 2019; 9-10pm ET on PBS
Ross returns to London with the Despards and Enyses in the hope of securing Ned and Kitty’s return to Honduras. Morwenna tackles the grief of being parted from her son, and Drake goes to extreme lengths to ease her suffering. Meanwhile, Geoffrey Charles makes plain his intent to marry Cecily, landing them both in trouble. Ross must take a stand against him but Ned’s headstrong nature works against them both. As George conspires once again against his old enemy, his allies enact a plan to destroy their opposition for good.
Shown: Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza
Courtesy of Mammoth Screen
By Sue Wagner
October 24, 2019 TV
