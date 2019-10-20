Today’s episode features the University of Florida Campaign for Charities, the annual employee giving campaign. All UF employees can participate by making charitable donations though payroll deduction, cash, check, credit card or stock contribution. For the last 14 years, UF employees have given almost $1 million annually to charities serving our region.

Susan Crowley, UF Assistant Vice President for Community Relations, discusses the 2019 campaign that includes 95 agencies of the United Way of North Central Florida, Community Health Charities of Florida, and other independent agencies. Donations can still be made until Nov. 1.

More information at: https://ufcc.ufl.edu/