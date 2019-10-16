PRESS: Don’t Take My Heart, Don’t Break My Heart – Sunday at 10 p.m.

MASTERPIECE “Press" Sundays, October 6 - November 10, 2019at 10pm ET on PBS Episode Three, "Don't Take My Heart, Don't Break My Heart" Sunday, October 20, 2019; 10-11pm ET on PBS Holly talks to Amina about the lead she is following - a former protegee of business tycoon Joshua West has come forward claiming that over a number of years West has been using his position of authority to pressure young women into sleeping with him. Knowing that levelling any charge against a man with West's power will be almost impossible, Amina gives Holly the nod to investigate. As another anonymous source comes forward to Holly and James, pressure on Amina to run the story grows. Duncan proposes a deal that could make waves in the political world. As both papers go to print, Amina and Duncan make bold moves that could risk their careers. Shown: Amina Chaudury (PRIYANGA BURFORD) For editorial use only. (C) Lookout Point - Photographer: Hal Shinnie

