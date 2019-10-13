Friends of the Library Fall 2019 Book Sale

Today’s episode features the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale. The annual sale, from Oct. 19-23 at 430 N. Main Street in Gainesville, features bargain-priced books, DVDs, vinyl records, artwork, rare materials and more. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library Book Sale support the Alachua County Library District programs, scholarships and remodeling project.

Friends of the Library Board Member Ellen Smith and longtime volunteer and historian Lynda Connell discuss the upcoming 30th annual fall sale. Shoppers are advised to bring their own bags or boxes. Only cash and checks are accepted for payment.

Fall Book Sale hours are:

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 12-6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21, 12-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 12- 6 p.m. – All items in the general collection are half price.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 12-6 p.m. – All items are 10 cents.

To learn more or volunteer, contact Friends of the Library at 352-375-1676 or www.folacld.org. The Spring Book Sale will be held April 25-29.