After the Eye: A Story of Recovery Along Florida’s Forgotten Coast – Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Hurricane Michael devastated Florida panhandle communities and one year later, the region continues to rebuild. WUFT-TV journalists explore those cities and towns along Florida’s Forgotten Coast to document the struggles and recovery efforts.
Hurricane Michael devastated Florida panhandle communities and one year later, the region continues to rebuild. WUFT-TV journalists explore those cities and towns along Florida’s Forgotten Coast to document the struggles and recovery efforts.
A journalist investigates rumors of surveillance in her Arab-American neighborhood.