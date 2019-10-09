 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / After the Eye: A Story of Recovery Along Florida’s Forgotten Coast – Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 8:30 p.m.

After the Eye: A Story of Recovery Along Florida’s Forgotten Coast – Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 8:30 p.m.

By

October 9, 2019 TV

Hurricane Michael devastated Florida panhandle communities and one year later, the region continues to rebuild. WUFT-TV journalists explore those cities and towns along Florida’s Forgotten Coast to document the struggles and recovery efforts.

 

Check Also

POV: The Feeling of Being Watched – Monday at 10 p.m.

A journalist investigates rumors of surveillance in her Arab-American neighborhood.

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties