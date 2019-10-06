Florida Museum of Natural History ButterflyFest

Today’s episode features the 14th annual ButterflyFest at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. The annual festival celebrates backyard wildlife with an emphasis on pollinators. From native butterfly releases, live animals, workshops and plant sales to vendors, entertainment and food, there are activities for all ages.

Jaret Daniels, director of the McGuire Center for Lepidoptera & Biodiversity, and Darcie MacMahon, director of Museum Exhibits & Public Programs, speak about the Oct. 12 festival and the three-day plant sale from Oct. 11-13 featuring more than 150 species.

For more information on the ButterflyFest: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/butterflyfest/

For more information on the 3-Day Plant Sale: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/butterflyfest-plant-sale/2019-10-11/