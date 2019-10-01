The This Old House Hour – Season Premiere on Thursday at 8 p.m.

America’s favorite home improvement series, the Emmy Award-winning THIS OLD HOUSE, airs in the first half of the hour. In the second half-hour, ASK THIS OLD HOUSE, host Kevin O’Connor, general contractor Tom Silva, plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey and landscape contractor Roger Cook address specific, viewer-driven home maintenance and repair questions.
Check Also
Press on MASTERPIECE: Death Knock – Premieres Sunday at 10 p.m.
Set in the world of newspapers in London – its past riven by hacking scandals, …