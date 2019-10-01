 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / Press on MASTERPIECE: Death Knock – Premieres Sunday at 10 p.m.
“Press" Coming to MASTERPIECE PBS in 2019 Shown from left to right: Priyanga Burford as Amina Chaudury, Charlotte Riley as Holly Evans, Ben Chaplin as Duncan Allen, Paapa Essiedu as Ed Washburn, and David Suchet as George Emmerson For editorial use only. (C) Lookout Point - Photographer: Dean Chalkley/Colin Hutton

Press on MASTERPIECE: Death Knock – Premieres Sunday at 10 p.m.

By

October 1, 2019 TV

Set in the world of newspapers in London – its past riven by hacking scandals, its present at the mercy of the digital age and the 24-hour news cycle, its future uncertain – this razor sharp and observant drama explores the current, turbulent media landscape and the ethical dilemmas that journalists and editors face each day.  In this episode, Holly tries to obtain footage of an accident. Ed comes under pressure to run an upsetting story.

Check Also

2019 UF Homecoming Parade – Rebroadcast Sunday at 10 a.m.

You will have a front row seat for the annual parade down University Avenue featuring …

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties