MASTERPIECE
The Durrells in Corfu, The Final Season
Episode One
Sunday, September 29, 2019; 8 - 9pm ET
Louisa opens a new boarding house, but the arrival of a mysterious new guest places the villa
under police scrutiny. Gerry remains as devoted as ever to the island's wildlife and announces
his plans to open his own zoo. Margo is struggling to find clients for her beauty treatments, and
resorts to desperate measures to find people to practice her skills on.
Shown from left to right: Gerry Durrell (MILO PARKER) & Louisa Durrell (KEELEY HAWES)
For editorial use only.
(C) Sid Gentle Films 2019
The Durrells in Corfu, Season 4 Premiere – Sunday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
September 24, 2019 TV
2019-09-24
The future looks bright for the eccentric Durrells. Louisa turns the family villa into a guest house and cousin Basil moves in. Larry enjoys love with two ballerinas, Leslie throws himself into his job, and Gerry and Margo have business ambitions.
Check Also
Travel to Germany and France to explore Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin. Host …