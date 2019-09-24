Witness a vibrant era in country music, with Dolly Parton finding mainstream success; Hank Williams, Jr. and Rosanne Cash emerging from their famous fathers’ shadows; and Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings launching the “Outlaw” movement.
Country Music: Are You Sure Hank Done it This Way? (1973-1983) – Tonight at 8 and 10 p.m.
