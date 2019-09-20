Dance Alive National Ballet – Encore

Today’s episode features an encore broadcast of Dance Alive National Ballet. The Gainesville-based professional ballet company features an international roster of award-winning dancers. Elegant and exciting, they are at the heart of the company’s undeniable success. Their repertoire ranges from the quintessential classic Nutcracker to the cutting-edge movement of contemporary ballet. Artistic Director Kim Tuttle and Choreographer-in-Residence Judy Skinner share the history of the company, its many accomplishments and the upcoming performance season.

More information on Dance Alive National Ballet and their upcoming “Meet the Dancers” event on Sept. 27 is available at http://dancealive.org/