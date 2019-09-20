 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / Events / Cokie Roberts Remembered In Washington, D.C., Funeral Mass

Cokie Roberts Remembered In Washington, D.C., Funeral Mass

By

September 20, 2019 Events, National News

Cokie Roberts (photo credit: Ariel Zambelich/NPR)
Ariel Zambelich/NPR

Veteran NPR and ABC journalist Cokie Roberts is being remembered in a funeral mass at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew The Apostle in Washington, D.C. She died on Tuesday at the age of 75.

NPR will offer a live streaming video embed for this event (see below). NPR expects it to begin at 10:00 am ET on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 and cannot confirm when this event will end. Due to the nature of live events, note that all times are approximate and subject to change, often with very short notice.

WUFT 89.1 / 90. 1 will broadcast the NPR News special, “A Remembrance of Cokie Roberts,” on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9:00 p.m. It will be hosted by NPR’s Michel Martin and feature friends of Cokie’s, as well as audio of her reports and commentary over the years.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to further honor the memory of Cokie may do so by making a contribution to the Children’s Inn at NIH:

The Children’s Inn at NIH
7 West Drive
Bethesda, MD 20814
301-496-5672

Stories and Remembrances of Cokie:

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties