Today’s episode features the Library Partnership in Gainesville, Florida. The Library Partnership is a branch of the Alachua County Library District which serves the northeast community. The fully functional branch of the Alachua County Library is also a neighborhood resource center where families can receive a myriad of free services from more than 40 partner agencies. The goal is to increase the strength and independence of all who are served. Branch Manager Tina Bushnell and Resource Center Manager Cherie Kelly speak about the library services and the relationship with the Partnership for Strong Families.

Library Partnership: https://www.aclib.us/library-partnership

Partnership for Strong Families: https://www.pfsf.org/