Today’s episode features the Hippodrome State Theatre in Gainesville, Florida. The Hippodrome was officially founded in 1973 and its history and vitality are built on its artistic achievement. Since its inception, the theatre has produced more than one hundred world, American and Southeastern premieres. In addition to its main stage season, the Hippodrome screens first-run foreign, limited-release and avant-garde films. Hippodrome Marketing Coordinator Julia Campitelli discusses the current state of the theater and the upcoming season of main stage productions and educational programs.

More information at: https://thehipp.org/