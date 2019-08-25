 
Young woman teacher teaches little young boy in white shirt painting with the brush to make artisanal pasta beads

Youth Development Research Practice Partnership and BOOST

August 25, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the Youth Development Research Practice Partnership and Better Out of School Time or BOOST. Dr. Diedre Houchens from the University of Florida College of Law Center for the Study of Race and Race Relations and Dr. Christine Wegner from the University of Florida College of Health and Human Performance Sport Management Department share information on the new interdisciplinary academic team research project for youth in Alachua County.

More information available at:
https://www.law.ufl.edu/areas-of-study/centers/csrrr

http://hhp.ufl.edu/about/departments/spm/

