This Old House 40th Anniversary Special – Saturday at 1 p.m.

Celebrate the 40th season of the groundbreaking PBS home improvement series with this anniversary special. The program includes interviews with hosts and cast members, vintage clips, and favorite moments and renovations from the series that inspired an entire genre of television programming. Learn about the evolution of the series from current and alumni hosts Kevin O’Connor, Steve Thomas, and Bob Vila.
