 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / This Old House 40th Anniversary Special – Saturday at 1 p.m.

This Old House 40th Anniversary Special – Saturday at 1 p.m.

By

August 14, 2019 TV

Celebrate the 40th season of the groundbreaking PBS home improvement series with this anniversary special. The program includes interviews with hosts and cast members, vintage clips, and favorite moments and renovations from the series that inspired an entire genre of television programming. Learn about the evolution of the series from current and alumni hosts Kevin O’Connor, Steve Thomas, and Bob Vila.

Check Also

The O’Jays: Live in New York – Monday at 8 p.m.

Taped before a live audience, this new special celebrates the group’s illustrious and historic career …

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties