Depot Park parkrun

Toda’s episode features Depot Park park parkrun. parkrun is a free weekly 5k event for people of all abilities whether you walk, job, run or volunteer. Participants come to Depot Park in Downtown Gainesville every Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. Shauna Dixon and Kristen Bryan who have been with the program since it launched in September 2018 share their experiences. parkrun is a world-wide organization. Shauna and Kristen talk about the formation of the Gainesville event, how to register and the comradery that is shared each week at the free 5K event.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/depotparkparkrun/