Today’s episode features Lauren’s Kids. The organization, founded by Lauren Book a victim of childhood sexual abuse, seeks to prove that sexual abuse is preventable through education and awareness. Lauren’s Kids lead educator Mary Brandenburg and Sherry Kitchens, president and CEO of the Child Advocacy Center of Gainesville share their experiences with the program.

Mary and Sherry speak about children’s advocacy and the new “parent packs” that are available for free for parents and caregivers. The packs offer tips and strategies to learn personal safety and trust.

More information on Lauren’s Kids available at https://laurenskids.org/

More information on the Child Advocacy Center of Gainesville available at https://www.childadvocacycentergainesville.org/