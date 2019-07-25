MASTERPIECE
“Poldark” Season 4
Sundays, September 30 - November 18, 2018 at 9pm ET
Episode Six
Sunday, November 4, 2018; 9-10pm ET on PBS
George finds the opportunity to ruin a business rival and the Poldarks in the process.
Ross whisks Demelza off for a passionate getaway in London, and Elizabeth has news for
George.
Shown from left to right: Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza and Aidan Turner as Ross
For editorial use only.
Photo courtesy of Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE
Poldark, Season 4 – Sunday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
July 25, 2019 TV
2019-07-25
Episode 6: George tries to ruin a rival; Ross and Demelza have a passionate getaway in London.
Check Also
A whirlwind adventure and the return of arch-nemesis Moriarty lead John to believe that Sherlock …