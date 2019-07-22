Today’s episode features the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida. The Ronald McDonald House has been keeping families close to seriously ill children since 1982 by providing the comforts of home to those traveling to Gainesville to seek medical care for their child. Executive Director Sherry Houston, Event Coordinator Jennifer Nicholas and intern and ADPi sorority philanthropy chair Haile Shade share their experiences.

Sherry, Jennifer and Haile talk about the history and accomplishments of the Ronald McDonald House. They are dedicated tot he simple idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on the health of their child.

For more information: http://www.rmhcncf.org

7th Annual Red Shoe Affair link: https://www.rmhcncf.org/events/red-shoe-affair/

Bourbon N’ BBQ link: https://www.rmhcncf.org/events/bourbon-and-bbq/

Build a House for the House link: https://www.rmhcncf.org/events/build-a-house/