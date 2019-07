MASTERPIECE “Poldark” Season 4 Sundays, September 30 - November 18, 2018 at 9pm ET Episode Five Sunday, October 28, 2018: 9-10pm ET on PBS To his frustration, Ross faces successive failures in Westminster and he is advised to take a slyer approach. Back in Cornwall, Demelza continues her matchmaking efforts. Shown from left to right: Jack Farthing as George and Heida Reed as Elizabeth For editorial use only. Photo courtesy of Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE

Poldark, Season 4: Episode 5 – Sunday at 8 p.m. By Ross faces failure in Parliament; Demelza continues her matchmaking efforts. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner