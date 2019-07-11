Grantchester, Season 4
MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS
Pictured: L-R: TOM BRITTNEY as Will Davenport, ROBSON GREEN as Geordie Keating and JAMES NORTON as Sidney Chambers.
Photo Courtesy of Colin Hutton/Kudos, an Endemol Shine Company, MASTERPIECE and ITV.
For editorial use only.
Grantchester, Season 4 Premiere – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
July 11, 2019 TV
2019-07-11
A murder sees racial tensions spike. Geordie investigates a slum connected to a deadly web of vice.
Check Also
In 1998, Dr. Ferid Murad of the UT-Houston Medical School won the Nobel Prize in …