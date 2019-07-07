Today’s program features Aces in Motion. The organization uses tennis to promote character development, academic achievement and a healthy lifestyle to people of all abilities, with a focus on under resourced communities. Executive Director Addison Staples and Board Member and Alachua County School Board Members Tina Certain share their experiences with Aces and Motion and the positive impact it has made on the lives of many students in East Gainesville.

Aces in Motion: https://www.acesinmotion.org/