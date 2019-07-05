 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / Space Chase USA – Saturday at 7 p.m.

Space Chase USA – Saturday at 7 p.m.

By

July 5, 2019 TV

This program explores the extraordinary events that transformed the small town of Cocoa Beach, Florida into a bustling center for the American space program. Featuring a trove of archival material and interviews with long-time residents, former Apollo astronauts, and Cape Canaveral-based engineers and employees, the program charts the history of the space program in Florida during the 1950s and 1960s.

Check Also

Chasing the Moon: Part 3 – Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Experience the triumph of the first moon landing, witnessed by the largest TV audience in …

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties