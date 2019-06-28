MASTERPIECE “Poldark” Season 4 Sundays, September 30 - November 18, 2018 at 9pm ET Episode Two Sunday, October 7, 2018; 9-10pm ET on PBS The Poldarks determine to get their relationship on track and the Enyses announce they’re expecting a child. Hugh’s health prevents him for standing in the election, so the candidacy is offered to Ross — but will he accept? Shown: Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark For editorial use only. Photo courtesy of Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE

Poldark, Season 4 – Sunday at 8 p.m. By The Poldarks examine their relationship; the Enyses are expecting; Ross is offered a candidacy. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner