Endeavour, Season 6
on MASTERPIECE
Sundays, June 16 - July 7, 2019 on PBS
“Pylon”
Sunday, June 16, 2019; 9-10:30pm ET
The murder of a schoolgirl brings Endeavour back to Oxford. When he refuses to accept that the main suspect is guilty, Endeavour must uncover the truth and rescue a victim before it’s too late.
Pictured from left to right: ROGER ALLAM as DI Fred Thursday and SHAUN EVANS as Endeavour
For editorial use only.
Courtesy of Jonathan Ford and Mammoth for ITV and MASTERPIECE
Endeavour, Season 6 Premiere – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
June 14, 2019 TV
2019-06-14
Pylon: Endeavour returns to Oxford to investigate a murder but doesn’t believe the main suspect is guilty.
