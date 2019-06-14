Endeavour, Season 6 on MASTERPIECE Sundays, June 16 - July 7, 2019 on PBS “Pylon” Sunday, June 16, 2019; 9-10:30pm ET The murder of a schoolgirl brings Endeavour back to Oxford. When he refuses to accept that the main suspect is guilty, Endeavour must uncover the truth and rescue a victim before it’s too late. Pictured from left to right: ROGER ALLAM as DI Fred Thursday and SHAUN EVANS as Endeavour For editorial use only. Courtesy of Jonathan Ford and Mammoth for ITV and MASTERPIECE

Endeavour, Season 6 Premiere – Sunday at 9 p.m. By Pylon: Endeavour returns to Oxford to investigate a murder but doesn’t believe the main suspect is guilty. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner