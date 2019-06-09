Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Jack Davis

Today’s program features Jack Davis, University of Florida College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Rothman Family Chair in the Humanities and recipient of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for History for his book “The Gulf: Making of An American Sea.” The book is the first comprehensive history of the Gulf of Mexico ever written.

In the book, Jack tell a larger narrative of the American Sea – from the sportfish that brought the earliest tourists to Gulf shores to a vast array of historical characters who were drawn to the state. The book suggests how a penetrating examination of a single nation’s history can inform the country’s path ahead.