This episode features the Lubee Bat Conservancy located at 309 NW 192nd Avenue in Gainesville. Lubee Bat Conservancy is the global leader in fruit bat care, husbandry, and medical management. Director Brian Pope and Development Coordinator Dee McBride share their stories on the only bat conservation organization in the world that cares for bats while maintaining active conservation and education programs. More information on the Lubee Bat Conservancy available at lubee.org.