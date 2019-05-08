MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Unforgotten, Season 3
Sundays, April 7 - May 12, 2019 at 10pm ET on PBS
Episode Six
Sunday, May 12, 2019; 10-11pm ET
Under the glare of media spotlights, the team race to find the evidence to prove the identity of Hayley's killer.
Pictured L-R: Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar)
Courtesy of Mainstreet Pictures for ITV and MASTERPIECE
MASTERPIECE: Unforgotten, Season 3 Finale – Sunday at 10 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
May 8, 2019 TV
2019-05-08
