St. Francis Pet Care

May 5, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features St. Francis Pet Care in Gainesville. Each Tuesday morning, St. Francis Pet Care, an all-volunteer organization, provides free pet care by experienced local veterinarians to homeless and low income residents in Alachua County. Two of the three co-founders of St. Francis Pet Care, Gainesville veterinarian Dale Kaplan-Stein and community animal advocate Chris Machen, discuss the origin of the clinic, their tireless efforts to secure a new building, and the special bond that owners and their pets share. Through a generous grant from PetSmart Charities and donations from businesses, organizations and individuals in the community they were able to build a new, first of its kind in the U.S., professional building for the weekly clinic.

 

