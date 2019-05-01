NATURE: American Spring Live – Tonight at 8 p.m.

Part of tonight’s episode originates in the Ordway-Swisher Reserve in Gainesville, with UF entomology expert. Dr. Akito Kawahara from the Florida Museum of Natural History and University of Florida. Dr. Akito Kawahara’s research investigates the evolution and diversity of invertebrates, particularly butterflies and moths. During Episode 3 “Connections,” journey into the Ordway-Swisher Reserve as he documents moth diversity and tests the acoustic abilities of bats. Moth sounds are used to combat bats, their biggest predators.