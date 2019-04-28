Today’s episode features Dance Alive National Ballet. The Gainesville-based professional ballet company features an international roster of award-winning dancers. Elegant and exciting, they are at the heart of the company’s undeniable success. Their repertoire ranges from the quintessential classic Nutcracker to the cutting-edge movement of contemporary ballet. Artistic Director Kim Tuttle and Choreographer-in-Residence Judy Skinner share the history of the company, its many accomplishments and the upcoming performance season. More information on Dance Alive National Ballet available at http://dancealive.org/