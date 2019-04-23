MASTERPIECE
“Les Misérables”
Sundays, April 14 - May 19, 2019 at 9pm ET on PBS
Episode Three
Sunday, April 28, 2019; 9-10pm ET
Valjean saves an innocent man at enormous personal cost. Again evading justice, he tracks down Fantine’s daughter, Cosette. Pursued by Javert, they need a miracle to escape.
Picture Shows: Jean Valjean (DOMINIC WEST)
For editorial use only.
Photographer: Laurence Cendrowicz
(C) Lookout Point
Les Miserables: Episode 3 – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
April 23, 2019 TV
2019-04-23
