MASTERPIECE “Les Misérables” Sundays, April 14 - May 19, 2019 at 9pm ET on PBS Episode Three Sunday, April 28, 2019; 9-10pm ET Valjean saves an innocent man at enormous personal cost. Again evading justice, he tracks down Fantine’s daughter, Cosette. Pursued by Javert, they need a miracle to escape. Picture Shows: Jean Valjean (DOMINIC WEST) For editorial use only. Photographer: Laurence Cendrowicz (C) Lookout Point

Les Miserables: Episode 3 – Sunday at 9 p.m.

April 23, 2019 TV

Valjean saves an innocent man at enormous personal cost. Again evading justice, he tracks down Fantine’s daughter, Cosette. Pursued by Javert, they need a miracle to escape.

© 2019 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties