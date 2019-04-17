MASTERPIECE
“Les Misérables”
Sundays, April 14 - May 19, 2019 at 9pm ET on PBS
Episode Two
Sunday, April 21, 2019; 9-10pm ET
Living respectably as a provincial mayor and factory owner, Valjean hires the single mother Fantine. Trouble follows that reunites him with his old adversary Javert.
Picture Shows: Fantine (LILY COLLINS), Cosette (MAILOW DEFOY)
For editorial use only.
Photographer: Laurence Cendrowicz
(C) Lookout Point
Les Miserables, Episode Two – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
April 17, 2019 TV
2019-04-17
