2019 Flavors of Florida at the Fresh of the Farm Student Gardens and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Thursday, April 11th.

IFAS Flavors of Florida Benefiting Field and Fork Pantry

April 7, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Flavors of Florida, a University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences tradition, offers a bountiful benefit for the sixth annual event: Proceeds from the event will go to the UF Field and Fork Campus Food Program. Speakers include Jack Payne, UF/IFAS Senior Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources, event host chef Bert Gill from Mildred’s, New Deal and Blue Gills, and Anna Prizia, Program Director and Food Systems Coordinator for Field to Fork Campus Food Program.

