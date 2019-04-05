MASTERPIECE Mystery! Unforgotten, Season 3 Sundays, April 7 - May 12, 2019 at 10pm ET on PBS Episode One Sunday, April 7, 2019; 10-11pm ET When human remains are found buried near a London motorway, Cassie and Sunny begin the task of identifying them. Pictured L-R: SANJEEV BHASKAR as DI Sunny Khan and NICOLA WALKER as DCI Cassie Stuart For editorial use only. Photographer: Des Willie Courtesy of Mainstreet Pictures for ITV and MASTERPIECE

Unforgotten, Season 3 Premiere – Sunday at 10 p.m. By When a 16-year-old girl’s remains are discovered, Cassie and Sunny work to track down the killer. The investigation leads to a tight-knit group of four old school friends whose bonds are put to the test when they find themselves under suspicion. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner