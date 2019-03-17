UF African American Oral History Symposium

2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the African American History Project at the University of Florida. The UF African-Amerian Oral History Symposium featured panels, films, exhibits, performances, and lectures on many different facets of Black History. For this program, UF Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Director Dr. Paul Ortiz, Lincoln High School Alumni Association President Albert White and raconteur Vivian Filer share there stories on Gainesville and its role as the center for Black culture in Florida.